Catching the Christmas Spirit

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – Many gathered at the Westwood Mall on Tuesday to ring in the Christmas Season. Santa Claus rode into town on a firetruck and lit up the tree to officially begin the holiday season. One unlikely guest even made an appearance, the Grinch himself, but he was apprehended by the Marquette County Sheriffs Office to ensure no one will be stealing any Christmas cheer this year.

The event was put on by the Marquette Township Business Association but many other sponsors helped make the night successful.