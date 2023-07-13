MARQUETTE, Mich (WJMN) – One of the many things that makes the Upper Peninsula special is having access to the world’s largest freshwater lake by surface area, aka Lake Superior.

This Great Lake is so great it has its own day dedicated to it. It’s called Lake Superior Day and it’s celebrated annually on the third Sunday in July. Marquette Maritime Museum will be holding festivities this Sunday in honor of Lake Superior, while also sharing information on how to preserve and maintain it for the enjoyment of future generations.

“We’re going to have several booths all around the parking lot,” said Director Hilary Billman. “We’ll have some sea lamprey just to talk about invasive species. Superior Watershed Partnership is going to be here talking about watershed. The Boy Scouts will be here, the U.P. Children’s Museum. Just lots of different kinds of organizations are going to be here to talk about how to conserve Lake Superior.”

Lake Superior Day will be this Sunday, July 16 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. in the back parking lot of the Marquette Maritime Museum grounds on the shore of Lake Superior. This event is focused on providing fun activities for learning about the history, conservation, ecology, and regional importance of Lake Superior. The event is free to the public.