NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – The YMCA of Marquette County invites the public to celebrate the end of the school year.

There will be all sorts of fun and games at the West End YMCA in Negaunee. Activities include flower planting, wall climbing, and demonstrations of upcoming youth programs such as tumbling, dance, yoga, and martial arts. Registration will also be open for summer reading programs.

“Tomorrow we’re going to have all sorts of fun things for kids to do here, various vendors and activities,” said Marketing Director Grace Brindle. “Things like planting in our garden, our outdoor garden. Kids will be able to help us beautify the area. We’ll have 4H here doing some events and the Negaunee [Public] Library setting up children for the summer reading program as well as other fun games and activities here at the Y.”

The end of school bash will be Thursday, June 2 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The event is free to the public, and you don’t have to be a Y member to attend.