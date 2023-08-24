MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Marquette Symphony Orchestra played us into a weekend full of music, food, fundraising and family fun at Mattson Lower Harbor Park on Thursday night.

Marquette West Rotary’s annual “Harborfest” is their main fundraiser for the year. Co-chair Bryan Lopac says any of the proceeds they make are given back to the community in various ways.

“We give about 20 [to] 25 grants a year to the community; the Women’s Center, Jacobetti, YMCA, Marquette High School graduation projects,” Lopac said. “It varies all across the community … we get 20-30 grant applications a year and we award them from there with our proceeds we make from Harborfest.”

The weekend consists of food trucks, a beer and wine tent, a corn hole tournament, inflatables for kids and, of course, a lineup of live bands including a “Poison” tribute band on Friday night and a “KISS” tribute band on Saturday night.

“Something new this year we’ve never done before is go back-to-back night tribute bands, so we’re excited. We hope the community comes out,” said Lopac. “[There’s] many things to do; food trucks, inflatables, beer, wine, seltzer tent, we have merchandise, we have a raffle tent as well. So, anything for the whole family it’s right down Lower Harbor here.”

Admission to Harborfest is free, and drinks and wristbands will have a small fee.

Lopac said if you’re planning on coming out, you’re encouraged not carry in your own food and drinks, and animals are also prohibited except for service animals.

“Bring your own blanket down here, but otherwise we’ll have plenty of food trucks to choose from,” said Lopac. “We’ll have some shade to sit in in case it’s too sunny throughout the weekend, although the weather looks a little cooler, but it’s just a family friendly event. Just come on down and join with us.”

Since Marquette West Rotary was founded in 1984, they’ve raised over $700,000 for over 50 local non-profits through fundraisers like Harborfest.

For more information plus a full schedule of events, you can go here.