MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – From Thursday through Sunday, Fresh Coast Film Festival is taking over Mattson Lower Harbor Park in Marquette.

The Fresh Coast Film Festival is the first of its kind: a documentary film festival celebrating the outdoor lifestyle, water-rich environment and resilient spirit of the Great Lakes and Upper Midwest. The festival will gather the best in environmental and cultural filmmaking from around the world while creating a venue for, and building a culture of, Great Lakes storytelling.

“To delight people with content they haven’t seen before,” said Bugsy Sailor, festival organizer. “If people are new to a film festival, we encourage them to give it a try. We think there’s something in there for everybody. What’s really cool is, Thursday evening we do a free public showing for the community at Lower Harbor as well to get a little bit of a flavor for the festival. We have food trucks there, live music, and we showcase about four films to tease the events for the weekend.”

