MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Upper Peninsula Children’s Museum hosted an “Underwater Wonders” themed chalk art festival on the streets of downtown Marquette on Wednesday as a part of Art Week and welcomed anyone to create their own underwater masterpiece. The museum invited people of all ages, especially kids, to show off their creativity by painting along the sidewalks with chalk.

“Kids love this,” Nheena Weyer Ittner, the Director of the U.P. Children’s Museum. “I mean, who doesn’t love taking chalk paint and just painting it all over the street? In fact, sometimes we’ll find the kids will actually spill the paint and that’ll become something that they’ll work with.”

Children used their imagination to create these beautiful pieces of art. Participants like Eden used unique techniques.

“We are doing chalk,” said Eden about her technique. “She put out tape, we colored, then we took them off.”

Kids of all ages grabbed their paint buckets and showed off their art skills. Some kids, like Charlotte, create art all the time.

“I like that you can do whatever you want with it and like come up with it,” said Charlotte.

Creativity flowed as these families worked together to paint their art pieces.

“Creating art is just expression, free expression,” said Ittner, “I mean, little kids, there’s no more creative individual than a small child and they have fun, and they feel good about it, so we’re happy to be a part of art week.”

If you want to know more about this event and future museum events, visit their website here.