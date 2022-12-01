MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN)- The Upper Peninsula Children’s Museum held its annual Celebrity Art Auction Thursday night. Up for bidding were actual works of art as well as vacations, antiques, and experiences like driving a Zamboni or being a hockey coach for a day. All of the proceeds from the auction will be used for general operating expenses and payroll at the museum.

“Our museum is funded mostly by donors and individual people,” said Jessica Hanley, Executive Director, U.P. Children’s Museum. “We do have earned income from memberships and things like that, but a lot of our museum and all of our programming, all of our exhibits that we build, it’s done by fundraising through things like that. It helps to keep our doors open and continuing.”

This is the 19th annual Celebrity Art Auction. If you missed the live auction, you have until December 14 to participate online. For more information on the online auction, click here.