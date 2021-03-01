Chip Chip Hooray: UPAWS offering discounted microchips for your pets

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – UPAWS animal shelter is offering discounted animal microchips to help relocate pets with their owners if the animals ever get lost or go missing.

They are offering $15 microchipping in March with a limit of 40 discounted microchips.

There is a limit of one discounted ($15) microchip pet per household. Additional pets can be

microchipped for $25.

Dogs and cats only and pets must be over 8 weeks old. Pet owners must be over 18

years old. Owners must bring their own identification. Proof of income, residency, or

vaccinations are not required.

Make an appointment by contacting UPAWS at 906-475-6661 or email

info@upaws.org