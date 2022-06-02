CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – Changes are happening at the Chocolay Raptor Center. The raptor rescue, rehab and environmental education center that fully launched as a non profit in 2012 is no longer accepting birds to rehabilitate. Jerry Maynard the founder of the Chocolay Raptor Center is retiring by the end of the year.

“Last year, two ladies up in Hancock did the training and their permits to start rehabing birds,” said Maynard. Michelle [Anderson] and Beth [Maata]. So, there is and option now, another option in the U.P. so we just refer any birds to them. And then last fall, Bob, my partner quit and he was very active in the rehab part of it. He was very good. But with just myself, it’s a lot harder to do an exam and take care of a bird if you need to with only one person so I just refer everything to Beth and Michelle now.”

If you come across an injured or sick bird that needs help you can call Anderson at 906-299-2149 or Maata at 906-370-3825. For a full list of licensed rehabilitators around the state from the Michigan DNR, click here.

Due to COVID and to the outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza, Chocolay Raptor Center has also stopped doing any off site educational programs, and only a very limited on site programs this summer.