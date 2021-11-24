Chocolay Township Police ask for public’s help in vandalism crime

CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – Chocolay Township Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the individual(s) that have been vandalizing signs, buildings, bridges etc. around the township.
They ask the public to either contact them on Facebook or at 906-249-4040 with any information that may help.
