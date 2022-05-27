UPDATE: Chocolay Township Police reports that Joslyn Voakes has been found.

CHOCOLAY TWP, Mich. (WJMN) – The Chocolay Township Police are seeking your assistance in locating a missing juvenile. Joslyn Voakes is 5’03” and 115 lbs. She was last seen wearing a beige and white hoodie, blue jeans, white shoes, and a blue Nike backpack. Voakes last known location was Bothwell Middle School on Friday, May 27.

Officials are asking anyone who has seen Voakes or knows where she might be to call 911 immediately.