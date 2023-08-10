CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – The Chocolay Township Police Department responded to a passenger car / bicyclist traffic crash at the intersection of M-28 and Superior streets Wednesday afternoon.

According to the police department, a 75-yearold female cyclist from Chocolay Township was injured by the crash. The cyclist was east bound on the south shoulder of M-28. The cyclist attempted to cross the highway heading to Superior Street. The cyclist pulled directly into the path of an east bound vehicle. The cyclist’s injuries were severe but did not appear to be life threatening.

She was transported to UP Heath Systems Marquette by paramedics. The driver and passenger in the east bound vehicle were not injured, both are Gwinn residents.