ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – According to a press release on Thursday, an abandoned mine shaft within the city of Ishpeming experienced a shift in the mine’s fill material early on April 13. This caused a sinkhole to appear at the surface.

The city states that no injuries occurred, and no city services were interrupted. A portion of Bluff Street, including the intersection west of Bluff and Jasper, are temporarily closed. Access to residential homes in the area has not been affected. Residents along Bluff must travel east to Main or South Pines for access/egress during the closure. The city of Ishpeming is asking residents to respect the roadway closure, as work crews operate in the area. They request that residents drive slowly and watch for additional traffic from the work site.

At this time, there are no interruptions to any utility services for any residential or commercial customers in the city of Ishpeming.

Public water service was shut-off to the site, without impact to residential or commercial customers.

There are no sewer or storm sewer utilities in the affected area.

Aerial power lines are about 50 yards north if the site and are unaffected.

Officials at the city of Ishpeming praise the quick response by Ishpeming Police and Public Works, and the County Mine Inspector. The city of Ishpeming urges unauthorized personnel to stay away from the site until further notice.