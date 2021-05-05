City of Marquette Arts and Culture Center seeking volunteers for Art Week

North Central UP

by:

Posted: / Updated:
City of Marquette_686793292940526657

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The City of Marquette needs volunteers to help with Art Week, June 21 – 27, 2021.

Art Week will host free workshops, exhibits, artist demos and performances throughout the city. No experience is necessary to volunteer. They will provide sanitization stations and masks. Volunteers sign up for as many or as few time slots as they would like and will receive a free Art Week button.

An online volunteer signup form can be accessed through this link. Questions can be directed to the Arts & Culture Office by emailing arts-culture@marquettemi.gov or calling (906)-228-0472.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

More Don't Miss

Follow Us

WJMN Local 3

Trending Stories