City of Marquette Arts and Culture Center seeking volunteers for Art Week

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The City of Marquette needs volunteers to help with Art Week, June 21 – 27, 2021.

Art Week will host free workshops, exhibits, artist demos and performances throughout the city. No experience is necessary to volunteer. They will provide sanitization stations and masks. Volunteers sign up for as many or as few time slots as they would like and will receive a free Art Week button.

An online volunteer signup form can be accessed through this link. Questions can be directed to the Arts & Culture Office by emailing arts-culture@marquettemi.gov or calling (906)-228-0472.