MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The city of Marquette is inviting its residents to participate in the community-wide ‘Trash to Treasure Weekend’.

The purpose of the ‘Trash to Treasure’ program is to provide a venue for the recycling of reusable household items that might otherwise end up in the landfill. This could be anything from furniture, dishes, lamps, electronics, and any other working household items.

“Residents can place items that are still good and serviceable working condition curbside, and then residents can kind of come around and if they see something they like they can kind of pick through them and grab it,” said Director of Public Works Scott Cambensy. “It’s all free stuff. So, the idea behind it is that instead of taking everything to the landfill and land filling it, if there’s still life left to it, let’s put it back and reuse it.”

Marquette residents can begin placing reusable/serviceable items in front of their house on the curb no earlier than 5:00 p.m. on Friday, September 15. It is suggested that residents remove lawn ornaments and other wanted items to avoid mistaken identity. Unclaimed items must be removed from the curb by 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 17.

Removal of items will be strictly enforced in accordance with Section 22-33 of the Marquette City Code, “it shall be unlawful for any person to accumulate rubbish or any articles or junk, except as may be necessary for construction work or normal course of a business.” Items left at the curb will be picked up by the Public Works Department and invoiced to the property owner on a time, material, and disposal fee basis.