MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The City of Marquette is looking for submissions for its Signs of Spring, a new non-juried art exhibition. The exhibition is a part of Salamander Days: an awareness campaign supporting the migration of the Blue Spotted Salamander on Presque Isle Park.

Submissions must be inspired by the Blue Spotted Salamander and other subtle signs of spring. Signs of Spring runs April 1- June 10, 2022, at City Hall located at 300 West Baraga Avenue in Marquette.

To be eligible, drop off artwork at City Hall (300 W Baraga) on Monday, March 28, from 10 am

to 5 pm. Artwork must be 2D and wired (no saw tooth hangers) ready for hanging or it will not be

accepted. All artwork must be original and identified on the back/underside, with the artist’s

name, title, and medium.

Awards will be presented in the following categories: (PreK-4th grade, 5th-8th, 9th-12th, and Adult). Artwork will be considered for the best representation of signs of spring based on local relevance, environmental appreciation, and artistic merit. There will also be an award for Community Choice.

See the full call for entries on www.mqtcompass.com.

Salamander Days is presented by the City of Marquette and Superior Watershed Partnership in partnership with Peter White Public Library, Moosewood Nature Center, Upper Peninsula Children’s Museum, and Community Members.

To learn more about Signs of Spring and other Salamander Days events go to MQTCompass.com or call the City of Marquette Office of Arts and Culture at 906-228-0472 or email arts-culture@marquettemi.gov