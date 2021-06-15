City of Marquette to host 6th annual Art Week

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The City of Marquette Art Week will take place June 21 and run until June 26.

Special events will be spread throughout town and include exhibits, concerts, workshops, installations, demonstrations and live performances. Over 200 local artists, businesses, organizations and community partners come together to help put on the event along with support from the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs.

Most Art Week events will be hosted outdoors across the city to ensure everyone is comfortable and safe. Headlining events include a kickoff concert by Hiawatha Music Co-op at the Marquette Commons, performance stages, installations and workshops at Mattson Lower Harbor Park by Marquette fringe, Year of the Sunrise Exhibition at UP Supply Co., the annual fresh Coast Plain Air painting competition, performances by the Marquette City Band and Marquette Symphony Orchestra, The Upstarts performance as part of Pine Mountain Music Festival, a Willie Nelson tribute concert and picnic at Tourist Park, Wednesday Artist Market at the Marquette Commons, Paint the Downtown with Love sidewalk chalk competition by the UP Children’s Museum, a performance by TaMaMa Dance Company and Superior Strings Alliance and many more popup artist demos, workshops, music, performances, installations and exhibits.

For a full listing of Art Week events, please visit the new Marquette community calendar

www.mqtcompass.com or the Arts & Culture city website. For more information please contact the City of Marquette Arts and Culture Center at (906) 228-0472 or email arts-culture@marquettemi.gov.