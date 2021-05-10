City of Marquette to provide public input sessions for Mattson Park’s Kids Cove Playground

MARQUETTE, Mich. (PRESS RELEASE/WJMN) – The City of Marquette, Community Services Department, and Marquette Playgrounds For All committee is inviting the community to participate in several public input sessions the week of May 17, 2021.

Sessions will be hosted by Sanders & Czapski Associates and partners Progressive A&E and Let Kids Play.

The following opportunities are available:

Monday, May 17, 2021

12:30-2:30 p.m. Meet the Team, Imagine a New Playground

On-Site at Kids Cove Playground, Mattson Park

Meet the design team, Marquette Playgrounds For All and City Staff. This informal session will provide an opportunity for the community and the design team to begin to imagine a new playground at the park.

Monday, May 17, 2021

5:30-7:30 pm Inclusive Design Presentation

Lakeview Arena – Russell Arena (or Zoom)**

Mara Kaplan of Let Kids Play will present the background of inclusive design and play specifically to playgrounds.

Tuesday, May 18, 2021

11:30-1:30 pm Drop-In Design Day Workshop*

Lakeview Arena – Russell Arena **

Potential playground elements will be presented and participants will vote for favorites using a cell phone app.

Tuesday, May 18, 2021

5:30-7:30 pm Design Presentation and Workshop*

Lakeview Arena – Russell Arena (or Zoom) **

Formal presentation and workshop on possible design aspects. Participants will vote for favorites using the cell phone app.

All participants in the Tuesday events are encouraged to bring a picture of children who will use the new playground. These will be incorporated into a collage at the end of the project.

COVID-19 safety protocols for events at Lakeview Arena will require all attendees to wear a mask and maintain at least 6 feet of distance. Attendees will be limited to 100 persons. Additional participation will be available via Zoom and the cell phone app.

If you have any questions, you can contact Community Services, Parks and Recreation (906) 228-0460.