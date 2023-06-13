NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – The restroom facilities at Miners Park in Negaunee are closed to the public due to vandalism.

For the second time this season, the restrooms have been locked off from the public due to damage caused by vandalism. In this latest incident, the fold down baby changing table in the women’s restroom was ripped from the wall. Negaunee City Manager, Nate Heffron says he was most concerned about a child’s safety if anyone attempted to use the damaged diaper changing station. Heffron points out that security cameras were in use near the restroom, but were malfunctioning at the time when the damage occurred.

“With this incident, I followed up on a commitment I made to the people on the people of Negaunee last time was that if this was to be vandalized again, that this bathroom will be shut down until further notice, which is where we are now,” said Heffron. “We have had some time to replace the equipment, make repairs to the restrooms that we feel are necessary to make them functional again, and we will continue to do this until our folks get the idea that you can’t sit here in Negaunee and vandalize our items. So, we take this extremely seriously and making sure that children are safe, and we have functional equipment within our restroom.”

The park’s bathroom facilities were also shut down briefly earlier this month after vandals jammed sticks and leaves down the toilet, rendering them temporarily inoperable.