NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – The city of Negaunee revealed the completion of phase two of its Iron Ore Heritage Trail lighting project on Thursday.

The project was initially thought of by the Iron Ore Heritage Trail Authority to light the trail between Negaunee and Ishpeming. The authority was unable to secure funding, so the city of Negaunee stepped in, using the city’s electrical system to pay for the project. Phase one of the project was completed last year. Overall, the project cost about $100,000. With both phases complete, City Manager Nate Heffron said there is about three to four miles of lighted trail within the city of Negaunee.

“I think there are several benefits,” said Heffron. “It adds more opportunities for folks to get on the trail system, especially if they have different hours of work later. And then as we get into the season now that we’re in it, it gets dark around 7 [p.m.] and then unfortunately it starts getting darker and darker as we move towards the winter hours. People will be able to enjoy the trail system either biking, hiking, snowshoeing, cross country skiing. It also provides a sense of additional security and safety measures for people that are traveling on the trail system.”

