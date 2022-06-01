NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – The City of Negaunee and the Ishpeming Ski Club have announced both entities have entered into a land use agreement.

Under the agreement, the ski club will be allowed to access part of the city’s lands near the ski jump for the next five years. Previously, the club had been using the site for a number of years without an agreement.

“This oversight was discovered after the club reached out to the city for trash removal on part of this site,” said Negaunee City Manager Nate Heffron. “Unfortunately, individuals were illegally dumping garbage. We are thankful to the club and others that assisted in removing this.”

The Ishpeming Ski Club is a non-profit, volunteer club that offers year-round service to its members and the public. This new agreement will allow the club to continue its present-day activities of maintaining a cross-country ski trial system on city land. Currently the club maintains a loop system of just under 3-miles overall.

If you would like to know more about the Ishpeming Ski Club, you can reach them via email at geo_logical2@hotmail.com.

Additional questions about the land use agreement announcement can be directed to Nate Heffron at (906) 475-7700 ext. 11.