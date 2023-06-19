NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – The City of Negaunee held the official ribbon cutting for the opening of the expansion of Teal Lake Beach on Monday.

“Today we had our official ribbon cutting for the opening of the Teal Lake Beach,” said Nate Heffron, Negaunee City Manager. “This is about over a year project that got us to this present moment. We just are officially welcoming folks to Teal Lake Beach.”

The beach has been expanded and rehabilitated. The community can now enjoy more sandy areas, new picnic tables, and a ramp that will bring you right to the beach.

“We are looking at two things. We are hoping that this will be a great asset to folks and tax payers in the area,” said Heffron “We also see it as a welcome mat for tourist, we truly have one of the best lakes in the area.”

The City of Negaunee is excited for people to use the new beach area, they plan to make further developments along Teal Lake in the future.