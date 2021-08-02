City of Negaunee to secure unfenced Old Town abandoned mines

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – The City of Negaunee is announcing an update in its efforts to secure unfenced locations in Old Town.

Mines in downtown Negaunee have been around since the mid-1800s, and over time, these mines have become abandoned. While a unique part of the city’s history, these old mines can be dangerous.

“Right now, we have some deficiencies registered with the Mining Inspector’s office in Marquette. What we’re trying to do is enclose these mine shafts and mine pits to prevent folks from falling into them,” said Negaunee City Manager Nate Heffron.

According to Heffron, nearly 3,000 feet of new fencing will be installed in several locations where the fence once stood or in locations in need of additional fencing. The missing fence can be contributed to removal by unknown persons or groups, natural deterioration, or relocation. It is hoped this project can be completed this year.

Heffron said the Old Town abandoned mines used to be fenced in, but the city didn’t have an active program to make sure the mines continued to be monitored.

“The process that we are going to use in the future is after we get this fence up, we’re going to be creating a policy and a program where we inspect this fence on a yearly basis. So we’ll be helping out the Mining Inspector’s Office to some degree, making sure that if someone does break through a fence or a tree falls down, or whatever may happen, that we can get the fence repaired in a timely manner preventing individuals from going beyond on that fence is where we don’t want them to be.”

Heffron reiterates that Old Town is safe, but asks all individuals to stay on the approved trails, pathways, and parkways only.

Some RAMBA bike trials will be affected, but minimally. Both the Epic Trial and the Ranger Loop will see a rerouting of several hundred feet each.

Questions concerning this release may be directed to the attention of the City Manager, Nate Heffron at (906) 475-7700 ext. 11.

