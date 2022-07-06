NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – Negaunee was the place to be on Wednesday night if you like classic cars. People of all ages gathered at Pasquali’s to enjoy the sights and sounds of cars spanning over decades in an annual car show. The event is just one of many that will be taking place throughout the week as a part of Negaunee’s Pioneer Days.

Organizers of the event say this is all about making memories and sharing the stories of the cars.

“Every year the event gets bigger and bigger,” David Raymond said. “The smiles, the kid’s faces, and the people that show their cars… you can’t get any better than that. Through this, we are trying to get more people out to see the cars that are dying out. We are fortunate that we have a bunch of people out there that are holding on to them.”

After the car show at Pasqauli’s, the classics cruised on the back roads to Ishpeming before coming back to Negaunee.

Pioneer Days will continue on Thursday with the Pioneer Princess Pageant at Negaunee High School beginning at 7 pm. The Alumni Softball finals and championship games will take place at LaCombe Field on Friday and on Saturday the parade through downtown Negaunee will begin at 11:30 am followed by fireworks over Teal Lake at dusk.