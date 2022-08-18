MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Classic Cars on Third Street Show is this weekend in Marquette.

The event was started six years ago by a local couple in rememberance of their daughter who suffered a violent death due to domestic violence. All proceeds raised from the event will be donated to the Women’s Center.

“Bill and Tammy [Dupras] do this to honor Jessica [Drummond] and also to get the word out about the services of the Women’s Center,” said Beth Casady, executive director of the Women’s Center. “Because it really is a predominant public health issue that we need to address in our community. So this is their effort of taking something that they love, their classic cars, and making it into this wonderful event for the Women’s Center and we are just deeply grateful for that.”

Classic Cars on Third Street is this Saturday, August 20 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be live music and classic cars, of course. Alongside a 50/50 raffle, silent auction items, and the opportunity to make a donation to the Women’s Center. All donations will go towards programs that support the free and confidential services the Women’s Center has that assist survivors and their families affected by domestic violence.

For more information on the event, click here.