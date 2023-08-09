The 7th Annual Classic Cars on 3rd will be held on August 19th. They are expecting over 200 classic cars, and vintage motorcycles.

“We have expanded the event a little bit,” said Michael Bradford, Business Outreach and Promotions Director Marquette Downtown Development Authority. ” An early start, and later end. So, it will go from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., from Ohio Street to Park Street to on Third Street. So, this is one of the few events that shut down Third Street, it is a difficult one to shut down.”

This year’s event will also have live music, there will be a silent auction, and the social district will be in effect during the event.

“So far as what it does, it’s a good opportunity to get someone out of the house,” said Bradford. “Engage with one another over a similar interest. Americans love their cars. As far as what else it does, it is for sake of the women’s center. they provide resources, and education. So, it is a one two punch. “

This event also has a bigger meaning. The event is in honor of Jessica Drummond, and all proceeds will benefit the Womens Center in Marquette.

“Bill and Tammy Dupras started this as a fundraising event. They did it because their daughter had been murdered in a Domestic Violence situation, and this is their way to remember her,” said Andrea Numikoski, Development Director at Womens Center. “So, it is a way to give back and remember and honor, and to help up help others.

