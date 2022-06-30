ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – The Cliffs Shaft Mine Museum announced Thursday it has acquired several underground iron ore mining artifacts to put on display. Previously, the items were on display at Da Yoopers Tourist Trap in Ishpeming.

One of the items in the acquisition is a “motor” which was used to haul trains of ore and equipment within the mine. Additionally, an ore car, timber car, EIMCO loader and several smaller items were included in the acquisition.

The artifacts will be displayed in the outdoor equipment area in front of the museum in a manner that depicts their actual underground usage.

The museum included the following as part the announcement:

Cliffs Shaft Mine Museum wishes to thank Mr. Dave Korpi for his generous donation which made the acquisition possible, Mr. Dave Crimmins of A. Lindberg & Sons for providing the labor and equipment to move the artifacts, and Mr. Jim DeCaire of Da Yoopers Tourist Trap for making the artifacts available.

The Cliffs Shaft Mine Museum is open each week Tuesday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Guided tours are offered those days at 10:30, 11:45, 1:00, and 2:15.

