Cliffs Shaft Mine Museum to host inaugural art craft fair

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – Cliffs Shaft Mine Museum will host “Crafts at the Shaft” on Saturday, September 18 between 10:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M.
The event will take place Cliffs Shaft Mine Museum at 501 W. Euclid Street, Ishpeming, across from Lake Bancroft. Handmade crafts, rocks and minerals, apparel, posters, soaps, jewelry, books, Finnish woven rugs and more will be available. White Bear Maple Products and Journey’s Eatz food truck will be for sale as well.
