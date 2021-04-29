Cliffs Shaft Mine Museum to open 2021 season

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – Cliffs Shaft Mine Museum will open earlier than normal for the 2021 tour season.

The museum will open on Friday, May 28, 2021 according to the Board of Directors.

“After our disappointment at the need to keep our museum doors closed for the 2020 season due to COVID19,” Robert Clark, the museum’s president, said. “We are happy to announce an early-season kick-off with full tours to take place on Memorial Day weekend, May 28, 29, 30, and 31st.”

The regular season begins on Tuesday, June 1st and ends Saturday, September 25, 2021. The museum will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 10:00 am – 4:00 pm. Hour-long guided tours will run at 10:30 am, 11:45 am, 1:00 pm, and 2:15 pm.

The working forge will be fired up with David Arbelius, our resident blacksmith, at the helm with his handmade wares for sale. This year exciting new products, including local food items, will be available in our gift shop along with many other popular items.

For information, please call the museum at (906) 475-1882.

Cliffs Shaft Mine Museum will comply with all applicable COVID19 restrictions and recommendations.