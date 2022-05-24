ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – The Cliffs Shaft Mine Museum will be opening to the public for the 2022 season.

“Our tour season will kick off with full, guided tours to take place on Memorial Day weekend, Friday, May 27 & Saturday, May 28”, said Robert Clark, President of the Cliffs Shaft Mine Museum.

The museum will be open from 10 am until 4 pm, Tuesday through Saturday from May 31, 2022 until September 24, 2022. Hour-long guided tours will also run at 10:30 am, 11:45 am, 1:00 pm, and 2:15 pm.

The working forge will also be in operation with handmade wares for sale.

For more information on the Cliffs Shaft Mine Museum, click here for their Facebook, click here for their website, or call the museum at (906) 485-188