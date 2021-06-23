Climb Out of the Darkness community event to raise awareness on postpartum mood and anxiety disorders

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Climb Out of the Darkness is the world’s largest event raising awareness for postpartum mood and anxiety disorders.

In Marquette, the local branch holds an event every year. This Saturday, June 26, a walk will be held at Presque Isle Park where this community can come together and realize they are not alone.

“Right near the breakwall when you come into Presque Isle and it’s really just very casual,” said Chelsea Kuzmak-Aho, Coordinator. “We’re going to meet and just talk about a few things, resources. We have some great local vendors that donated some things and then we are just going to walk around the island to symbolize that climbing out of darkness.”

The event begins at 10:00 a.m.

“It can be mothers, partners, children, anyone in that system, the family system that they aren’t alone,” said Kuzmak-Aho. “Everyone’s mental health does matter. No matter where you are in your maternal journey, a big shift happens once you have your child. You’re no longer the center of attention and you have to put in all of that work. Everyone kind of focuses on your baby. So you are worth taking care of yourself having help as well, making these new connections within the community.”

People can RSVP on the group’s Facebook event or click here to make a team or to donate to the cause.