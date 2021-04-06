Coffee for a Cause: Marquette Coffee Crawl to benefit Women’s Center

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Third Annual Marquette Coffee Crawl is a go for 2021, which means drinking coffee to benefit a local cause.

Northern Michigan University’s Public Relations Student Society of America (PRSSA) is holding the event on Saturday, April 24 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. All proceeds from the crawl will be donated to the Women’s Center.

“It’s super fun, first of all. You just get a group of your household or your close friends,” said Brianna Sartin, NMU PRSSA Chapter President. “You can go from each shop and experience each atmosphere. I mean, coffee is a huge thing in Marquette each shop has done a good job of making their own individual atmosphere. So it’s just a great way to explore all of those shops but also like I said it’s for a very, very good cause.”

PRSSA always holds the coffee crawl in the month of April to correlate with Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

“We service students, we see students you know many times who have [experienced] domestic violence or sexual assault. So for us, it really helps us get our name out there,” said Beth Casady, the executive director of the Women’s Center.

Those who buy a ticket can go to seven of the different participating coffee shops in Marquette. Each person will receive a four-ounce cup to sample the different types of coffee at each of the locations. The Women’s Center will also have informational tables and advocates at some of the shops to help raise awareness for sexual assault and educate people on all of the other services it offers.

The seven coffee shops participating are 231 West Patisserie, BabyCakes Muffin Co., Contrast Coffee, Cruise-N-Coffee, Dead River Roasting Co., Velodrome Coffee Company, and The Crib.

There are three different two-hour time slots to purchase tickets for:

Early Bird: 8 a.m.-10 a.m.

Mid-Day Buzz: 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Afternoon Delight: 12 p.m.- 2 p.m.

NMU Ticketing will be handling the distribution and production of tickets. Participants will be able to buy their tickets for their desired time slot starting on April 10th. Tickets can be reserved on the NMU Ticketing Website. Tickets will be $16, which is the price of a one-night stay at the Women’s Center. The ticket will include a Coffee Crawl t-shirt and the coffee from each shop. Click here to purchase tickets.

The Women’s Center provides education, counseling, and advocacy for survivors of domestic and sexual abuse. To learn more, click here to visit its updated website. The center has recently added an online chat option for survivors and victims to talk to a Women’s Center advocate via the internet. The Women’s Center’s 24/7 support line is 906-226-6611.