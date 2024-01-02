ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – The recent warm weather has taken its toll on winter activities that depend on snow, however, one such event intends on flying high this season.

One of the premier events in the Upper Peninsula regardless of the season is The Ishpeming Ski Club’s Annual Ski Jumping Tournament at Suicide Hill in Ishpeming. This year will be the 137th year of this venerable event. For 136 years the best ski jumpers in the world have been flying through the air, delighting generations of fans. This year the main challenge isn’t the other jumpers, it’s Mother Nature. Recent warm temperatures have cast doubt on this year’s festivities, but as with any event dependent on the weather, it’s never a guarantee. Ishpeming Ski Club Vice President Peter Copenhaver is optimistic.

“This is what we do,” said Copenhaver. “We’ve done it through world wars and you know, great depressions, pandemics, and we plan on putting it on here as well.”

Suicide Hill does have the equipment to make snow, and according to Copenhaver, the only thing standing in their way is the temperature, and with colder temps upon us, the ski club should be able to make a suitable base to move forward.

“Ideally we want weather that’s going to be supportive of accumulating snow, and we just haven’t had that, you know, we’ve had temperatures in the high 30s and 40s,” said Copenhaver. “Even our snowmaking efforts have been kind of futile. We make snow, it melts, and we’ve done that a couple of times. So right now we’re hoping for some natural snowfall but we’re gonna keep making snow. The only kind of caveat with making snow as we need it is whether it’s consistently 22 degrees Fahrenheit or colder with our equipment. So we’re kind of reduced to making snow in the evenings and that sort of thing. So we still have the positive attitude that we’re gonna move forward and have this tournament.”

The ski tournament is a true community event, with something for everyone.

“We have a Friday night tournament,” said Copenhaver. “The competition will have skiers in from all over the United States competing Saturday night in the Paul Bietila Memorial Tournament, which will probably be even larger than Friday night. We’ve got fireworks, food, trucks, beer, tents, and tailgating, it’s just the hugest bonfires you’ll ever see in your life.”

The Ishpeming Ski Club will hold its 137th Annual Ski Jumping Tournament beginning on January 19th at Suicide Hill in Ishpeming. For more information, on tickets, parking, and the schedule of events, please visit their website: ishskiclub.com