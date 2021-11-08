Collection for second annual BotEco Blanket Bash begins November 12

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Ore Dock BotEco Center has partnered with The Salvation Army of Marquette County to host the second annual BotEco Blanket Bash to bring warm blankets to individuals and families in need this winter season. Beginning November 12th thru December 3rd, 2021, donations of new and gently worn blankets, toddler- to king-size, can be dropped off at a variety of convenient donation sites throughout Marquette County. The blankets will then be distributed to those struggling in the area during these trying times, to help keep them warm as winter temperatures dip. For a full list of drop off sites see boteco.flipcause.com. You can donate funds at boteco.flipcause.com, and organizers will do the shopping for you.

“One of the main goals of our organization is not only to create a special place on the waterfront for residents and visitors alike to enjoy, but also to support the local community and especially those in need,” says Richard Price, Board Member of Friends of the Ore Dock BotEco Center. “This partnership will help us expand our reach within the community and provide support to as many people in need as we can.”

“So being part of the community, we have decided that we need to give back to the community,” said Nancy Peterson, Board of Directors, Friends of the Ore Dock BotEco Center. “Last year, being our first year doing this, plus with the pandemic, there was a lot of places closed down. We still did nearly $2,000 in blanket value. Between the blankets that were donated and the cash that we had donated that we went and purchased blankets to give to the salvation army.”

Friends of the Ore Dock BotEco Center is a 501(c)(3) non-profit with the mission to create a special place on Marquette’s waterfront that achieves a sustainable balance of educational, commercial and recreational uses. The organization is currently seeking donations to help re-purpose the current Lower Harbor Ore Dock in Marquette into a community center that will benefit the public by providing ecological education facilities, year-around indoor botanical gardens, historic-site preservation/education and community spaces. For more information about the BotEco Center, please visit https://www.oredockboteco.org.

“By partnering with Friends of the Ore Dock BotEco Center for this blanket drive, we’ll be able to provide help for those who have been gravely affected by the economic repercussions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic,” says Captain Doug Winters of The Salvation Army. “We are extremely grateful to those individuals, firms and organizations that have donated their time and resources to this campaign during such an important time. Thanks to community members like these, our work is possible.”

One of the drop-off places is Travel Marquette. “Kudos to The Salvation Army of Marquette County and Friends of the Ore Dock BotEco Center for providing the opportunity to contribute to our neighbors’ well being during these very trying times,” says Susan Estler, Executive Director of Travel Marquette. “Now more than ever it is so important to come together and give support to those in need, and Travel Marquette is here to help however it can.” The Salvation Army of Marquette County is an international charitable organization supporting those in need by running food programs, thrifts shops, building community programs, operating shelters for the homeless and disaster relief victims, as well as providing humanitarian aid to developing countries. In 2019, The Salvation Army of Marquette County served over 500 children in the area by assisting families in need through their toy distribution program and adopt a family program. To learn more about The Salvation Army of Marquette County, visit https://www.salvationarmyusa.org/usn/.

2021 BotEco Blanket Bash drop-off sites include:

● Travel Marquette: 117 West Washington Street, Marquette, MI 49855 (M-F, 9am-5pm)

● GEI Consultants of Michigan: 109 W Baraga Ave, Marquette, MI 49855 (M-F, 9am-5pm)

● The Pasta Shop: 824 N 3rd St, Marquette, MI 49855 (Daily 11am-8pm)

● First Bank : Washington st. Marquette and US 41, Ishpeming ( Daily 8:30 to 5pm)

● Lake Superior Smokehouse Bar and grill: Main St. Harvey, (Closed Mondays)

● Watch for additional sites to be posted at boteco.flipcause.com