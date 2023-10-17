MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – When someone reports an incident of domestic violence, there are many moving parts between the report and when justice is served. Marquette County Prosecuting Attorney Matt Wiese has been in his profession for over 30 years and says he has always been passionate in cases of domestic violence.

“I wanted to take on domestic violence cases because it is something that I learned about in law school,” said Wiese. “Never having grown up our personally observed domestic violence, it was a real eye-opening experience to see that this type of thing happens because not everyone was aware. So I began my career in wanting to prosecute and specialize in domestic violence and violence against women crimes. So I’ve handled primarily domestic violence, sexual assault and other crimes of violence my entire career.”

Wiese says he’s noticed that domestic violence is a misunderstood crime.

“People tend to be judgmental of them and they really shouldn’t because if you have not been in that situation, there are so many reason why a survivor will stay in that type of relationship,” said Wiese. “The message that we try to send is messages of support, safety and accountability for the people that commit these crimes.”

Both Wiese and Marquette County Sheriff Greg Zyburt say they want survivors to know that they take these reports seriously in helping survivors. Zyburt says big changes in addressing these reports have been made compared to when he first started in law enforcement.

“I’ve been in law enforcement for 43 years and the changes are amazing,” said Zyburt. “You wouldn’t believe how the laws were back when I started. You would get called to a domestic and you would have a three-day waiting period and go back to see if the victim still wanted to press charges in three days. Quite often, they’d drop the charges. Can you even imagine that now? If there are signs of abuse and any type of an assault or something like that, you’re going to go right to jail. 40 years ago, that just wasn’t done.”

Other advancements have also been made in the fight against domestic violence.

Over the years, we’ve probably been involved with at least five violence against women grants which are through the Department of Justice,” said Wiese. “The grants have helped us work to create a what we call a coordinated community response to domestic violence. The coordinated response tries to bring in all stakeholders in the community and people that may deal with this issue so that we can be cohesive in our response and so that we send messages that are consistent for example, the police know that they have to do certain things on a domestic violence case and we link up with our community based partners at the Women’s Center and the Harbor House to make sure they are aware of the case. That there are community based support there for advocacy, for safety planning through the Harbor House and collaboration through my office, with our domestic violence advocate. Recently, we received a ‘Blueprint for Safety’ grant which is a comprehensive program that was founded in St. Paul, Minnesota by a non-profit called Practice International and we wanted to replicate that process here and we did that in 2016-2019. The blueprint looks at every facet of the criminal justice system and how it interacts with survivors of domestic violence to make sure that we can do the best job that we can. The number one thing about the blueprint is that we listen to the voices of the survivors. Find out how they experienced the process so that they don’t get re-victimized when they get involved in the whole criminal justice process.”

Marquette County is the first rural jurisdiction to incorporate ‘Blueprint for Safety’ in the country.

“I’ve worked with the Prosecuting Attorney’s Association of Michigan and with the Michigan Domestic and Sexual Violence Prevention and Treatment Board and the Michigan Coalition Board to End Domestic and Sexual Violence to try to replicate this ‘Blueprint for Safety’ in our community and other communities across the state,” said Wiese.

“Look at the grants that they’re received throughout all of these years,” said Zyburt. “We were a leader at the forefront and we still are. I think as statewide, Marquette County, people look at that or other agencies look at that. Instead of reinventing the wheel, they contact our local people to see how it’s done because we’re doing it right.”

The fight against this issue continues, and Wiese still has plans to provide more help and resources for the community.

“One of the things we’re looking at right now is part of the funding from our current grant funds a domestic violence advocate. What we’ve learned from that, it would be better for all crime victims if they had an advocate in our office that could assist them on cases,” said Wiese. “We’re working with our state funders to try to fund a dedicated fulltime advocate for all criminal cases and still keep exclusively and advocate to work on domestic violence cases. So when somebody has called the police and there was a case that happened last night, our domestic violence advocate calls them today, this morning to let them know what’s going on, give them information. So that’s something that we want to continue whether we get federal funding or state funding. The more people have information, the more they know of the process, the less scary it is and the more confident they can be in that they are being heard and that this system is doing what it should be doing.”

If someone you know and love and is going through this, Wiese offers a piece of advice.

“Please don’t be judgmental of them,” said Wiese. “Please offer support. Please offer assistance. Let them know that you’re there to support them. Encourage them to try to get out of the relationship to be safe. Let them know that there are resources in the community from the Women’s Center and the Harbor House that can help them. Just be aware that this is very common. A lot more common than people think. Try to understand and be empathetic that somebody that is trapped in this situation is for a reason and it’s a difficult spot to be in and try to be supportive.”

There are resources across the entire Upper Peninsula that offer help in cases of domestic violence.

Alger and Marquette counties: Women’s Center

Delta, Schoolcraft and Menominee counties: Tri County Safe Harbor

Baraga County: Baraga County Shelter Home

Copper Country: Barbara Kettle Gundlach Shelter

Dickinson County: Caring House

Western U.P.: Domestic Violence Escape

Eastern U.P.: Diane Peppler Resource Center