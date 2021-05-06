Community Action Alger Marquette to host awareness walk

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Community Action Alger Marquette (CAAM) is hosting an awareness walk along the pathway between Lower Harbor Park and Picnic rocks for National Prevention Week.

Amanda Bonesteel, resource developer with Americorps VISTA at CAAM, says National Prevention Week is a week designated by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

“The end of National Prevention Week this year we are doing a community event surrounding mental health awareness, suicide prevention and awareness, substance use disorder awareness, poverty awareness,” said Bonesteel. “So we’re really looking to bring all the community organizations together that deal with those sorts of things in the community.”

Some of the organizations that will be there are Community Action Alger Marquette, Great Lakes Recovery, Pathways, NorthCare Network and the YMCA.

“We’re going to try to have those folks set up tables with information, they can have brochures they can have QR code links that people can just snap a picture of if they want to go to the website, there might be like awareness pins and bracelets handed out, I believe we did get some donuts donated to us and we’re going to have some fruit from the food co-op, so there’s going to be some snacks around and there will be signs up and down the path, posters with information on reducing stigma,” said Bonesteel.

Bonesteel says they’re trying to reduce stigma and increase awareness of resources so people will seek help if they need it.

“Things like mental illness, substance use disorders, even unfortunate things like suicidal thoughts and poverty they don’t just affect the person who’s experiencing them, they affect families, friends, they affect the entire community,” said Bonesteel. “So we really want to bring awareness to those and by bringing awareness we’re hoping to reduce the stigma surrounding mental illness and substance use disorders.”

The awareness walk will take place on May 15 between 10:00 A.M. and 2:00 P.M. Bonesteel says COVID-19 social distancing and mask-wearing guidelines will apply at the event. They will also have hand sanitizer at the tables for use by anyone.