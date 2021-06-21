Community Foundation of Marquette County awards over $100,000 in grants to local nonprofits

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Community Foundation of Marquette county, including four affiliate funds, recently granted over $100,000.

The other funds include Negaunee, Greater Ishpeming, Marquette, and Gwinn Area. More than $25,000 was awarded to programs related to human services. Greater than $21,000 went to environment and recreation. Arts, culture and music programs received over $17,000. Health programs were granted over $14,000 and more than $5,000 was given to community improvement. The grant cycle included funds from the COVID-19 Community Response Fund to support nonprofits that continue to navigate organizational and operational needs from the ongoing pandemic.

One of the grantees was Willow Farm Therapeutic Riding program. the program received funds from the Stephen Blondeau Memorial fund to help replace expired helmets for youth involved in the program. The fund was established at the Community Foundation in 1996 to support youth safety projects in the Upper Peninsula.

“As an affiliate program of the Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship (PATH) International, horseback riding helmets are a safety requirement that we continue to adhere to,” said Willow Farm Therapeutic Riding volunteer Luanne Peterson “PATH International requires all participants to wear protective headgear that is American Society for Testing and Materials – Safety Equipment Institute (ASTM-SEI) certified. Depending on the amount of use, riding helmets hold the ASTM-SEI certification for 3 – 5 years after they are purchased. This grant will allow the program to provide required safety gear for youth and continue to follow PATH International’s protocols for safety.”

Willow Farm receiving grant, photo courtesy of Community Foundation of Marquette

Vista Theatre receiving grant, photo courtesy of Community Foundation of Marquette

Partridge Creek Farm receiving grant, photo courtesy of Community Foundation of Marquette

Volunteers from each of the Community Foundation’s affiliate fund form committees to review applications and recommend grants to the Community Foundation’s Board of Trustees. Grant distribution events were recently held for the Ishpeming, Negaunee and Marquette affiliates to celebrate the grantees making an impact on residents of Marquette County. A final grant distribution event will be held on July 4 in Gwinn at The Up North Lodge. This event is part of the popular Bike Night event series and is a fundraiser for the Gwinn Area Community Fund.

To view a full list of grants, visit the Community Foundation of Marquette County’s Facebook page: http://facebook.com/cfofmc