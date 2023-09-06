MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – One of Marquette County’s largest charities is celebrating a milestone. The Community Foundation of Marquette County hosted its 2023 Annual Celebration Wednesday night at the Northern Center at NMU.

The event is a celebration of community involvement. The foundation is celebrating 35 years of service to the area, including an opportunity to recognize community members and organizations that make a significant difference in Marquette County. There were awards handed out to exceptional organizations and individuals who have worked closely with the foundation for the betterment of Marquette County. Among the award recipients were Eagle Mine, Superior Watershed Partnership, and several foundation current and former members whose commitment to the community deserved recognition. Foundation CEO, Zosia Eppensteiner says this year’s celebration is a special one.

“This is an opportunity for us to look back at the accomplishments of the Community Foundation and the support that it has received from this community over the past year,” said Eppensteiner. “But this year is a really special celebration for us because it’s actually our 35th anniversary. So not only we’re looking back at the accomplishments of last year, but trying to kind of look at the collective impact of the organization and recognize all of those that have supported it over those 35 years.”

One of the high-profile projects the Community Foundation of Marquette County is working to fund, along with a partnership with the city of Marquette, is the construction of Kids Cove, the new playground at Mattson Lower Harbor Park.

For more information on Community Foundation of Marquette County, click here.