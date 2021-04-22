Construction resumes on new Steve Mariucci Family Beacon House

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Construction on the Steve Mariucci Family Beacon House resumed April 5 after a short pause for winter. Located next to the UP Health System – Marquette hospital (UPHS), the new Beacon House will provide a “home away from home” for patients and families from across the Upper Peninsula seeking medical care in Marquette. Site work on the 27,000-square-foot, two-story facility began in August 2020 with a target grand opening celebration by Christmas 2021.

Currently in the second phase of construction, the Mariucci Family Beacon House has been designed with patients’ and their family’s needs in mind. Additional services and spaces include:

● 20 private Guest Rooms that promote comfort and healing

● Two Overnight Support Suites for extended stays

● A dedicated Cancer Guest Wing to offer extra safety and peace of mind to cancer patients

● A Meeting and Conference Room to consult with medical providers and family members

● A Community Kitchen to prepare affordable, healthy meals and foster a sense of community

● A Guest TV Lounge to relax and make lasting connections

● A peaceful Outdoor Gathering Space with access to bike paths

Furthermore, the new Beacon House’s close proximity to Marquette’s regional hospital offers guests improved access to medical care and removes any financial barriers or fears of being far from home without support. For many U.P. residents seeking treatment for cancer, heart disease, and other specialty care, UPHS is their only option.

“We have been working around the clock to make our new Beacon House a reality since the hospital announced their plans to move,” said Mary Tavernini Dowling, CEO of the Hospitality House of the Upper Peninsula. “We have overcome many hurdles with acquiring the new property, raising funds for construction, and navigating the pandemic, all while still providing support to patients and families experiencing medical crises through our Operation Overnight program. Now, we are facing down our last challenge: raising the final funds to help us make it home.”

Beacon House reached its first fundraising goal of $3 million last summer, and an additional $1 million since then, but there is still progress to be made. The organization encourages more U.P. businesses, organizations, and individuals to pledge or donate to help raise the additional $1.5 million needed to complete the project, due to cost changes mostly resulting from COVID-related supply and demand issues. Beacon House offers multiple options to show support, including named opportunities in the new facility, the Adopt-A-Day program to honor a loved one, and one-time or recurring donations.

“We all hope we or a loved one never get sick or need emergency medical attention, but it happens every day. If we have learned anything over the past year, it’s that the U.P. comes together during times of crisis,” said Steve Mariucci. “Beacon House provides a nurturing, home-like environment and allows guests to focus on healing while receiving critical care. My family and I look forward to opening the new Beacon House and giving the entire U.P. the best present of all this Christmas: one less worry.”

Additional information about the new facility and how to support Beacon House can be found at upbeaconhouse.org.