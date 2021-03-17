Cooking with Alex: Fried rice

MUNISING, Mich (WJMN) - After 125 years of community coverage, the Munising News and Alger County shopper will be saying goodbye. Willie Peterson, Co-Owner and Publisher of the newspaper says that this announcement came with a heavy heart as he and his wife Nancy have co-owned the business together for the last 23 years.

"It was a very tough decision, we have been running short-staffed for a while, and we have been able to do it," said Peterson. "We have a very dedicated set of the staff here. As the staff was dwindling and people were moving on to new adventures, that was the final deciding factor."