Cooking with Alex: Fried rice

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Alex Palzewicz with Taste the Local Difference shares a few quick tips for utilizing leftovers in the fridge to create an easy and adjustable quick rice dish.
- Use leftover rice – and uncover it in the fridge the day you plan to use it, you want it to dry out so it doesn’t get soft when you fry it.
- Use a high heat to sauté and heat up you veggies. Sweat things like onions, peppers and carrots first.
- Add frozen veggies 2 or 3 minutes in and add a little flavor to the pan like soy sauce or a dash of vinegar.
- Be for adding rice, be sure your pan is glistening with oil or fat (Alex recommends pork fat) – but it shouldn’t be a pool of oil, just enough to coat the pan.
- Add a simple salad on the side to make it a complete meal! Alex used mircrogreens, pickled beets and a dressing of lime, honey, fish sauce, ginger garlic and a little rice vinegar.
Featured Farms + Flavors:Tonella Farms Pea Microgreens, Wilson Creek Farms Pork Spare Ribs, Case Country Farm Pork Fat, Local Honey and pickled Mighty Soil Farm beets.
Check out more local focused recipes here on the Taste the Local Difference recipe blog. Questions? Reach out to Alex at alex@localdifference.org.