L’ANSE, Mich. (WJMN) – On Sunday the Copper Shores Community Heath Foundation held their 2nd annual Copper Shores Community-Wide Picnic.

“Today is our annual community wide picnic event, we have invited local non-profit agencies to be a part of this so they can get their stories out to the community,” said Bernadette Yeoman-Ouellette, Chairperson of the board of directors of the Copper shores Community Health Foundation. “We found an expo like this is a great way of doing it, we can get all of our nonprofits together in a place where the public can talk to them and know what services are available.”

Sunday’s event included bounce houses, splash pad, free food from a food truck, live music from a local artist, and incredible raffle and prizes. The event was completely free, and open to the public. The main goal was to showcase to the community all of the services to offer support and relief.

“We would love the community to know what services are out there. sometimes people struggle and do not know where to turn,” said Yeoman-Ouellette. ” We are hoping that if they might not need that service in the moment, but they know it’s there.”

