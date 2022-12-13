MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Courage Incorporated has released its ice fishing dates for 2023.

Courage Inc. is a non-profit organization based in the Upper Peninsula that focuses on helping individuals and veterans with physical disabilities or chronic/terminal illness participate in outdoor activities. They hold excursions that are centered around camping, fishing, boating, canoe/kayaking, hiking, and of course ice fishing.

“We always encourage people who don’t necessarily get the chance to go outdoors or participate out in the woods and on the water often reach out to us because we’ve got the capabilities to help give them the access, help give them you know, an extended reach, a helping hand to help them get to where they want to go do the things they want to do,” said Erik Conradson, founder and executive director of Courage Inc.

“Everything we do is free of charge. It’s a judgment-free environment that we provide low stress, low anxiety, we don’t force an itinerary on anybody, that sort of thing. It’s pretty much at the participants leisure, whatever they want to do we support and so we bring all of the equipment we bring all the food and drink, and we take care of people for all of our events.”

There will be three ice fishing excursions in Marquette County early next year:

Saturday, January 23 at Teal Lake in Negaunee

Saturday, February 4 at Lake Independence in Big Bay

Saturday, March 4 at the Dead River Basin north of Ishpeming

All excursions will take place 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. To sign up, please visit courageincorporated.org.