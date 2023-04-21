NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – Courage Incorporated will be holding its first ever community fundraiser next weekend.

Courage Inc. is a non-profit organization that provides free, all-inclusive outdoor excursions for physically disabled individuals and veterans, as well as those living with chronic or terminal illness. The non-profit is an all-volunteer organization. Proceeds from the fundraiser will go towards programs, equipment, and operations.

“Most of our adventures in the summertime are three-day long weekend style adventures and we’ve gotten everywhere from the Houghton/Hancock area, Big Eric’s Bridge near L’Anse, we’ve been [to] the Yellow Dog River, but we’ll set up a full camping experience,” said Founder/Executive Director Erik Conradson.

The fundraiser will include a pizza buffet, prize raffles, a 50/50 drawing, and door prizes.

“We have a ton of fabulous basket raffles that you can win as well,” said Director of Operations Rhonda Numikoski. “Your entry will get you one ticket for a door prize. And then we have, like I said, we have the basket raffles with some amazing baskets that have been donated by local businesses, and some just local people donating their arts and crafts and some fabulous items we have.”

The fundraiser for Courage Inc. will be held on Saturday, April 29 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Pasquali’s Pizza and Pub in Negaunee. Tickets are $10 per person at the door. Kids ages 6 and under are free. To learn more about Courage Inc., click here.