COVID-19 Delta variant confirmed in Marquette County resident

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – In a press release, the Marquette County Health Department reported that they have confirmed the presence of the Delta variant of COVID-19 in a Marquette County resident.

The health department says they expect there to be others and that the Delta variant is more contagious but probably not more severe than other COVID-19 variants or the initial strain. According to them, those who are fully vaccinated are protected from serious illness and death but there have been breakthrough cases that have required hospitalization at UPHS-Marquette. The elderly and those with immunocompromising medical conditions are at higher risk for needing hospitilization.

MCHD strongly recommends that anyone exposed to COVID-19 or that is suffering from a mild illness to get tested and act accordingly. If a person has been exposed to COVID-19 they should notify their contacts to help prevent another resurgence in cases, especially among the unvaccinated.