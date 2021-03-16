COVID-19 vaccination clinic to be held in Marquette for veterans

MARQUETTE, Mich. (PRESS RELEASE/WJMN) – The Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) will be holding a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for veterans, their spouses, and caregivers on March 22 in Marquette. This will be the first of several veteran vaccination clinics around the state.

The clinics are in partnership with the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency (MVAA) and the Michigan National Guard.

“Our veterans are very deserving of the benefits and services they earned while on duty,” said Marquette Mayor Jenna Smith. “Now it is our turn to take care of veterans, their spouses, and caregivers by offering them an opportunity for the COVID-19 vaccine. Thank you to the State of Michigan, the Department of Military and Veteran Affairs, the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency, the Michigan National Guard, and Northern Michigan University for your efforts to coordinate this vaccination clinic in Marquette.”

The vaccination clinic in Marquette will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Northern Michigan University’s Northern Center, 1401 Presque Isle Ave. The second vaccine will be given on April 19 at the same location.

Vaccines will be available free of charge for those who register in advance for a time slot by calling 1-800-MICH-VET (1-800-642-4838) and choosing option 6. Registration is open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Registrants should bring a picture ID to the clinic. Veterans are also encouraged to bring their DD-214 proof of service, as representatives will be on hand to help them sign up for VA health care and other benefits.

“Providing our veterans the high-quality care and benefits they deserve is essential,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “I am grateful for the DMVA, MVAA, and Michigan National Guard’s tireless efforts to open vaccination clinics statewide so we can ensure that Michigan’s veterans and their spouses and caregivers are able to receive one of the three safe, effective COVID-19 vaccines as soon as possible at no cost.”

The MVAA is currently working on scheduling veteran vaccination clinics at other

locations around the state.