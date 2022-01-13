MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services are administering COVID-19 vaccines at the former MC sports location in the Westwood Mall.

Booster and primary doses of the vaccine are available for anyone 12-years-old and older between 10:00 A.M. and 4:00 P.M. Monday through Wednesday. To access the site, enter through the doors on the outside of the building, access is not available from inside the mall. An appointment is needed to get vaccinated, they can be made at mqthealth.org. If you need assistance scheduling, call 906-475-7847.

COVID-19 testing is still available next to Dunham’s. The testing site is open Monday – Saturday 1:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. and Sunday 11:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. no appointment needed.