MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Marquette City Fire Department reports that crews were dispatched to 107 W Prospect Street Wednesday for a report of a house fire.

Upon arrival, crews found the porch area of the structure fully involved with fire. No residents were home at the time of the fire.

Crews from Marquette City, Marquette Township and Chocolay Township extinguished the fire quickly and no one was injured.