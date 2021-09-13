Crop swap to take place on September 25 in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Local gardeners are invited to the third annual Community Crop Swap in the Woodland Church Parking lot at 1804 Wright St., on Saturday, September 25.

Check-in begins at 10:00 A.M. The event is sponsored by Transition Marquette, MQT Growth and the Queen City Seed Library. The crop swap highlights the need for people to get the most from their gardening efforts and keep food from going to waste. Home gardeners with a surplus of one type of produce can swap with another gardener who has a different type of surplus. This allows gardeners to ‘smooth out’ or ‘fill in’ gaps in their harvest.

Remaining produce will be donated to the Warming Center of Marquette. For more information, contact Michael Riesterer at transitionmarquette@gmail.com or call 906-360-6839.