NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – There was a lot of hammering, cutting, measuring, and welding, just to name a few of the skills on display at the 2023 Construction Skills Challenge held Friday at the Carpenters & Millwrights Training Center in Negaunee Township. 160 high school students from across the U.P. were competing in the challenge. Students were given a set of plans to work from, which in this case was a chicken coop, given a time limit, and put to work. Michael Smith from the U.P. Construction Council explains all that goes into this simple project.

“For all the folks that are building the construction project, they’re learning everything from framing and roofing and sheathing all of the equipment or all of the construction materials to basically make a chicken coop,” said Smith.

With the demand for skilled trade workers on the rise, many employers are finding themselves shorthanded and in need of qualified workers. Friday’s competition drew students enrolled in career and technical education programs, as well as those in vocational training at their respective schools. Smith points out how critical this need is.

“There are so many opportunities for a six-figure income with great health care and a pension, that they’re really talking to their kids about, ‘Hey, what do you think about this as an actual option?’ So they’re really kind of pushing that CTE programming much more than what they did in the past,” said Smith.

For many students, a four-year degree is not an option, and for those wanting to jump right into the workforce, the trades can be a very worthwhile career. Regional Director of the Carpenters and Millwrights Council, Brian Kerrigan sees competitions like this as the beginning of a lucrative career.

“This is a jumpstart to help get our young folks to understand that they can make a career out of something that they’re doing here in this competition,” dxplained Kerrigan. “Our goal is to keep people in this community, help them build things in their community, build their community, and to keep them here with a livable wage and a career with benefits that it will provide for them and their families.”

For students like Newberry’s Brett Bufford, getting out into the workforce is a high priority.

“My biggest thing is getting out and getting the work and making money right away and not having any debt to start off with,” said Bufford. “Because it’s really all I’ve known as to work with my hands, and it just seems like the smartest option for me.”

At the end of the day, Team Copper Country ISD was crowned champions in construction trades, with Adair Porter from MARESA winning the advanced welding competition.