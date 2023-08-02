MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Tour Da Yoop, Eh took a stop in Marquette Wednesday!

Tour Da Yoop, Eh and U.P. Lions Childhood Cancer teamed up to raise funds for the Lions Childhood Cancer program. Riders from all over the country embark on the U.P. for one day, three days or all ten days. It’s a 1,200-mile adventure around the perimeter, and their stop in Marquette on Wednesday involved a dip into Lake Superior and a party at 906 Adventure Team. Christine Smith, the Childhood Cancer chair for the U.P. Lions, said the need for U.P. families affected by childhood cancer is unique.

“There’s no hospital that’s close. Families have to travel to Mott, DeVos, Milwaukee, Wis., or St. Vincent’s in Green Bay, so that racks up a lot of miles for a travel or needs for money,” said Smith. “Then also, some households are split in half because families are living downstate for a while. For example, their kid might be getting a bone marrow transplant. So, what we have are grants for folks that they can fill out an application and request funds for travel, travel reimbursement, help with their mortgage, or anything that’s attributable to their kid’s diagnosis. But this doesn’t happen all over, it’s very unique to the Upper Peninsula.”

Smith said they’ve already raised $108,000 with this year’s fundraiser, surpassing their $100,000 goal.

If you are in need of assistance from the Lions Childhood Cancer program, you can fill out an application here.